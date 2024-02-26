Turkish Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Azerbaijan over Khojaly tragedy

26 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Turkish Foreign Minister and MP Mevlut Cavusoglu offered condolences to Azerbaijan over the Khojaly tragedy.

He stressed that Türkiye has not forgotten and will never forget the crime against humanity committed in Khojaly 32 years ago witnessed by the world.

"Today, we solemnly commemorate the Shehidis of Khojaly. Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow," Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the Khojaly massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992 in Khojaly.