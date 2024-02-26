Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Khojaly tragedy memorial

26 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation stone for the Khojaly genocide memorial, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

He also held a meeting with representatives of the general public in the Khojaly district.

The President and representatives of the public visited the city of Khankendi.

Khojaly tragedy

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people is still unknown.

Today, mourning events dedicated to the Khojaly residents who died during the massacres on February 26, 1992 will be held in Khojaly for the first time.