Azerbaijan and Iran increase freight transportation by 28%

26 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 28%, General Director of the Northern Railway Administration of Iran Ghulam-Hosein Valadi said.

According to him, about 645,000 tons of cargo were transported between Iran and Azerbaijan from March 21, 2023 to February 21, 2024.

The minister noted that about 58% of cargo transportation in 11 months was carried out by rail.