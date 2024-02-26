Israel declares desire for peace

26 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 26.

The Israeli official voiced confidence the countries can "make history together", Barkat's press service reported.

"The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together," Barkat said.

Barkat and Qasabi are attending the WTO ministerial conference, which aims to set new global commerce rules.