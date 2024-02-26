Putin and Erdoğan not to meet before Russian presidential elections

26 Feb. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will not be able to meet before the presidential elections. The busy schedules of the two leaders do not allow contacts to be made in the near future. This statement was made by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, preparations for the meeting are now underway.

"Before the elections, they will not meet. Before the elections, the schedule is still quite tight, and the president (of the Russian Federation) is quite busy. Mr. Erdoğan is very busy too. But preparations for contacts at the highest level are underway. We have stated it several times. These contacts will take place, but at the moment, when it best suits the schedules of the two presidents",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Today, the President of Türkiye turns 70 years old. Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a telephone conversation. Both leaders expressed hope for further strengthening of ties and continued development.