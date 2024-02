26 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Republican Center for Seismic Service of the National Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan Republic reports.

The tremors were felt at 15:10 local time at a depth of 52 km. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3.

Let us remind you that on February 18, another earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea.