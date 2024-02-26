FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Germany in 2-3 days

26 Feb. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of representatives of the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in Berlin on February 28-29.

The corresponding information was announced on Monday by the press secretary of the Armenian department, TASS reports.

"The meeting of the delegations of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on February 28-29 in Berlin in accordance with the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held in Munich",

Ani Badalyan said.

A week and a half ago, negotiations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders took place in Germany. They were attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.