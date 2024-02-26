Ilham Aliyev announces only way for Armenia

26 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

First of all, Armenia needs to renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani President, this is the only possible option for Yerevan.

He recalled that earlier Yerevan, together with its "patrons", believed that it could avoid punishment, but it was a mistake, which Armenia was repeating.

"Armenia, which is trying to find a new owner, rushing into someone's arms, should know that the only way for it is to accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Let us remind you that on February 23, the Armenian Prime Minister, while in France, gave an interview to a French TV channel in which he stated that Yerevan was freezing its work in the CSTO.

In addition to this, the Armenian Prime Minister announced that Yerevan stopped negotiations on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. He expressed the opinion that peace between countries was currently impossible.