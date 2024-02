26 Feb. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of this week, the Armenian Foreign Minister will go on a working visit to Türkiye. The press secretary of the Ministry, Ani Badalyan, spoke about this.

She emphasized that during the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the next diplomatic forum.

Let us remind you that for the first time the Armenian minister participated in this forum in 2022. He also attended a forum held in 2023.