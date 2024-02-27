Iran’s export to Russia exceeds $2bln last year

27 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s export to Russia exceeded $2 billion in 2023, which is a significant increase compared with the preceding years, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

The ambassador said the existing difference between the statistics reported by the Iran Customs Administration and Russia’s Customs Service has a technical reason.

"The Russians have not released their official statistics of 2023; but according to the Russian officials, Iran’s exports to the Eastern European country have had considerable growth," Kazem Jalali said.

According to him, the export of Iranian products to Russia could be more than the declared number because part of the Iranian goods is exported to Russia through other members of the Eurasian Economic Union.