Hungary approves Sweden’s NATO bid

27 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary’s parliament voted in favor of Sweden’s bid to join NATO, clearing the final obstacle to a historic expansion of the military alliance.

The parliament on February 26 voted 188 in favor and 6 against. With Budapest at last onboard, Sweden is set to become NATO’s 32nd member, completing a process that saw Finland join last year.

Hungary remained the only NATO member that had yet to approve Sweden's membership after Türkiye’s parliament last month approved its application.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked parliament to ratify Sweden's accession to the NATO military alliance.

After the signing of the ratification document, just a few formalities remain. NATO officials and diplomats said the alliance will formalize membership by the end of the week, though it could take longer.