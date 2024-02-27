Israel ready to pause operation in Gaza during Ramadan - report

27 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel would be willing to pause its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants.

The U.S. president said that he hopes a cease-fire deal could take effect by next week, NBC reported.

"I hope by the end of the weekend. My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden said.

The start of Ramadan, which falls around March 10, is seen as an unofficial deadline for a cease-fire deal.

Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in fighting. During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages.