Georgia's City Hall officials arrested for bribery

27 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Officers of Georgia’s Anti-Corruption Agency detained employees of the City Hall of the western municipality of Tsalenjikha on February 26 and charged them with bribery.

The state body, operating under State Security Service, said its investigation had established the offenders had taken ₾20,000 ($7,548) from a citizen as a bribe in exchange for auctioning 1,550 square metre plot of land in Daba Jvari, a small town in the municipality.

The investigation into the case was still ongoing, with the arrested individuals facing seven to 11 years of imprisonment.