Iran reduces near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile

27 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran reduced its stockpile of near bomb-grade uranium over the past three months, according to a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran’s level of highly-enriched uranium has dropped 5% since November, compared with a 5% increase during the previous quarter.

The IAEA said Iran “mixed a total of 31.8 kg of uranium enriched up to 60%” with less-concentrated material to achieve the reduction. It was the first decline in Iran’s highly-enriched uranium stockpile since 2021.

Earlier, the IAEA warned at the end of 2023 that Iran already had enough material to make three nuclear bombs if it enriches the material now at 60%.