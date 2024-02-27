Cuba President meets Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev

27 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has received visiting Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev in Havana, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation.

"In Havana, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was received by President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel y Bermudez. The issues of practical cooperation between Russia and Cuba in the fields of security, economy and culture were discussed," the Russian Security Council's press service said.

The Cuban leader and the top Russian security official "underscored that Russia and Cuba are reliable allies as they maintain multifaceted interaction while pursuing the course toward deepening Russian-Cuban ties."