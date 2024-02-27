Armenia begins withdrawing Russian border guards from Zvartnots

27 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian border guards should stop their service at the Zvartnos airport in Yerevan, Speaker of Armenia's National Assembly Alen Simonyan said.

Responding to the question whether the Armenian leadership had discussed the issue of stopping the service at the airport, Simonyan said that he did not take part in such a discussion. However, the speaker is convinced that “they must leave.” At the same time, the official drew attention that this is his personal opinion.

“Because we will protect the borders of our country, but I am not sure if they will protect them," Alen Simonyan explained why Russian border guards had to leave.

A few days ago, the Armenian media, citing a high-ranking source, reported that Russian border guards would soon leave the Zvartnots airport.

What borders guarded by Russian border guards in Armenia?

Russian border guards protect Armenia's borders with Turkey and Iran in accordance with the interstate agreement on the status of the Russian border troops in Armenia signed in 1992.

In addition, another checkpoint operates at Armenia's international airport Zvartnots"