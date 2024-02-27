Tehran demands elimination of nuclear weapons in the entire world

27 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran demands elimination of the entire global stockpile of nuclear weapons, because it poses the greatest threat for humanity, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

According to him, nuclear weapons is the greatest man-made threat for the entire humanity.

"A total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only effective and reliable way to prevent the repetition of tragedies, similar to Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The diplomat recalled that Iran has become the victim of weapons of mass destruction during the Iran-Iraq war, and the only guarantee that weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, will never be used is its total and verifiable elimination.

According to him, if all nuclear powers display a political will and fulfill their disarmament obligations, it will be possible to find a way out of the impasse that the Conference finds itself in.

The minister added that in the circumstances, when the international security situation deteriorates, nuclear disarmament is a necessity, not a choice.