Russia to ban gasoline exports from March 1

27 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government plans to introduce a temporary ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to level up growing demand in spring and summer seasons, a spokesman of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We confirm," the spokesman said.

The decision is required to compensate the rising demand during summer vacations, field work, and scheduled turnarounds at refineries.

The restriction will not apply to member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union and to South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

The Russian government also plans to increase the standard for diesel fuel sales on the exchange to 16%.