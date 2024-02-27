Russia's buckwheat exports to China skyrocket

27 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's buckwheat exports to China soared more than seven-fold in physical terms last year against 2022, totalling more than 145,000 metric tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"In 2023, Russia shipped more than 145,000 metric tons of buckwheat to China to the tune of almost $62 mln. This is over 7.4 times more in physical terms and 5.4 times more in value terms than a year ago," the statement reads.

Buckwheat is a staple ingredient in many culinary dishes in China. It is most commonly found in the form of buckwheat noodles, called soba. It is also used to make traditional steamed buns and bread.