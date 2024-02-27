Egypt builds second refugee camp in Gaza

27 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt has completed the construction of a second refugee camp in Gaza, Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reports.

The camps host displaced people from the Gaza Strip. Egypt will begin to build a third camp soon. It has been decided to build it in the center of the enclave, in the north of the province of Deir el-Balah.

The Egyptian side also intends to open an equipped field hospital in the Gaza Strip, where assistance will be provided to the Palestinians.

In total, there are about ten refugee camps in the enclave. They are periodically attacked.