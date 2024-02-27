Large warehouse of Armenian weapons found in Khankendi's kindergarten

27 Feb. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

During regular operational-search activities carried out by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a large cache of weapons that belonged to the Armenian military groups was found in Khankendi.

According to investigators, the ammunition was stored in the basement of the kindergarten.

During the search of the premises, almost three dozen machine guns of various brands, more than 400 grenades, more than 8.5 thousand shells and over 24 thousand cartridges were found.

© Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

In addition to this, several hundred fuses and explosives were found, as well as gas masks, night vision systems, sights, walkie-talkies, binoculars and other ammunition.

As a result of the measures taken, all weapons found were siezed.