Novruz in Azerbaijan 2024: how many days off will the country's residents have?

27 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Novruz weekend in Azerbaijan will last a week, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic issued a decision according to which five days have been declared non-working days — from Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, March 24, inclusive.

However, since March 23 falls on Saturday, and March 24 falls on Sunday, it has been decided to postpone them to March 25-26, that is, on Monday and Tuesday.

Thus, in total, the holidays for Novruz 2024 will last from March 20 to March 26 inclusive.

What date is Novruz 2024 in Azerbaijan?

In 2024, Novruz in Azerbaijan will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20.

The word Novruz is translated from Persian as a new day, although it essentially marks the onset of a new year.