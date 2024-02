27 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, February 27, an earthquake occurred in western Türkiye. Local seismologists report this.

According to them, the magnitude of the tremors was 4.6. They occurred near the village of Beypınar, located in the province of Çanakkale, at approximately 16:09 (Moscow time).

The hypocenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 7 thousand meters.

There were no reports of casualties.