Bayramov leaves for Germany to attend negotiations with Mirzoyan

27 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of February 27, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will fly to Germany. The relevant information was distributed by the ministry itself.

The main purpose of Jeyhun Bayramov's trip is to negotiate with the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"As part of the visit, it is planned to hold the next round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations",

the ministry's press service said.

They also noted that in Germany, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has planned a number of meetings with the country's officials.

Let us remind you that the day before it was reported that negotiations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers would be held in Germany on February 28-29.