Astana's "Giant Clock" to be removed

27 Feb. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Astana, a solution was found to the issue of a clock fountain on one of Astana's embankments.

The "Giant Clock" has not been working for several years. In 2019, energy-saving cables and other structural elements were stolen. Since then, the fountain-attraction on the Yesil River has not been operational.

"It will be dismantled. The restoration is quite expensive, and it is a rather complex structure. Therefore, we have decided that we will dismantle it during this year",

the city mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said.

The official name of the unusual fountain is "the Sun". It appeared in Astana in 2016 and showed a light show with music.