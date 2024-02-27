Companies delivered goods from Iran to China sanctioned by USA

27 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the US Department of Treasury, the USA sanctioned two companies for organizing the transportation of goods from Iran to China.

It concerns the companies Kohana, which owns the ship of the same name, and Iridescent. The first company is registered in Hong Kong, and the second one is registered in the Marshall Islands.

The Department of Treasury notes that the ship delivered cargo worth $100 million from the Islamic Republic to the PRC. The Iranian Ministry of Defense received a profit from this.

The ministry also draws attention to the fact that structures associated with the Iranian Defense Ministry allegedly transfer weapons to Russia and formations operating against the United States and its allies.