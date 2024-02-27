Armenia refutes information about agreement with France on exchange of intelligence data

27 Feb. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and France have not agreed to exchange intelligence data. This statement was made on February 27 by the director of the Center for Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister.

Gor Tsarukyan emphasized that the information that appeared on the Agoravox blog platform does not correspond to reality, Armenpress reports.

"In the specified source, people can freely register and publish their news and articles, which are not subject to any editing, and, therefore, the source cannot be considered reliable",

Gor Tsarukyan said.

Earlier, information appeared in the French media that during the trip of the Prime Minister of Armenia to France, the National Security Services of the two countries agreed to exchange intelligence data on Russia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Iran.