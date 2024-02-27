Iran hit by floods

27 Feb. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy floods have swept in the southeast of Iran. Heavy snowfalls have been reported here previously. In addition to this, low temperatures and additional precipitation led to the formation of ice jams that blocked the natural flow of water in rivers.

Against the backdrop of rising temperatures, snow began to melt sharply. It led to an increase in water levels in reservoirs and, as a result, to floods.

Authorities in flooded settlements report that measures will be taken to pump out water soon. In the future, it is planned to improve the drainage systems to ensure efficient drainage of water during snowmelt and heavy rains.