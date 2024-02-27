Uzbekistan increases import of electric vehicles

27 Feb. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan has begun purchasing more electric vehicles. Thus, in January, about 1.6 thousand cars were purchased. The transaction amount exceeded $44 million. These figures were four times higher than last year's figures.

China and the United Arab Emirates accouned for the bulk of electric vehicles purchased. This indicates a growing demand for inexpensive and high-quality electric vehicles in Uzbekistan. Chinese electric cars have become especially popular among the population due to their affordable price and reliability. The UAE also offers a wide range of electric vehicles to meet customers' needs.

Let us note that this is a positive signal for local manufacturers and dealers who can count on increased demand for their products.