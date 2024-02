28 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel needs U.S. funding to replenish its supply of Iron Dome interceptors, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

"We have to replenish the air defenses for Israel," Biden told the Congress.

The U.S. president also emphasized the need for Congress to approve billion national security supplemental funding request. In addition, he stressed the need to support the residents of Gaza with humanitarian aid.