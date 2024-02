28 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

South Korean brand LG, Germany's Bosch and Japanese company Sony have begun closing stores in Russia, Kommersant business daily reported.

According to a source, the brands' stores are closing due to supply chain problems.

Some of the brands' retail outlets in Moscow will remain open until the summer to unload the remainder of their products.

In March, Grundig (owned by Turkish company Arcelik) will open to replace LG.