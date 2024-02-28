Armenia captures Azerbaijani soldier

28 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported that an Azerbaijani serviceman became disoriented this morning as a result of unfavorable weather conditions.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani army serviceman Ruslan Panahov became disoriented while traversing between service posts in the Lachin district due to inclement weather. The search for the serviceman started immediately.

Later, Armenia announced the detention of an Azerbaijani serviceman who lost while changing positions in Lachin due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Armenian National Security Service reported that the Azerbaijani serviceman, who crossed the border near Tegh village in Syunik region, was detained.