Baku and Yerevan negotiating peace deal in Berlin

28 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has kicked off.

The talks are being held in Germany's capital, Berlin.



The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are holding another round of discussions on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations".

The meeting is taking place amid provocative statements made by the Armenian Prime Minister, who told France 24 in Paris that peace between Baku and Yerevan was currently impossible, because "Azerbaijan wants to seize the territories of Armenia".



The Azerbaijani FM's visit will also include meetings with German officials.