Georgian parliament speaker criticizes opposition for demands to reform judicial system

28 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili denounced the demands by the domestic opposition and some non-governmental organisations of transferring the “decisive” role in staffing the country’s judiciary to foreign states.

According to the speakerm, it was “clear to all Georgians” that the move would be “equivalent to the recognition of the country’s failure and the surrender of its sovereignty”.

"That is why our citizens will give a proper answer in the [October] elections to everyone who has lost the sense of statehood and national self-respect of our country”, Papuashvili said.

He added “those who show us Albania, Moldova and Ukraine as role models” were “dishonest”.