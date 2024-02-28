Lavrov preparing to pay visit to Türkiye

28 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on March 1-2, where he will attend a diplomatic forum and hold talks with Turkey’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today.

"On March 1-2, the Russian foreign minister will visit Turkey at the invitation of the foreign minister of the Republic of Turkey to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart," Zakharova said.

According to her, the two diplomats will discuss a wide range of issues, primarily bilateral cooperation.

Among other things, ties in energy, security, banking and tourism will be discussed. Lavrov and Fidan will also exchange opinions on regional and international issues, including the situation in Transcaucasia and the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as the Syrian and Libyan settlement processes.

The officials are also expected to "work out a schedule of bilateral meetings at various levels during the talks," Zakharova added.