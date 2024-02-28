Azerbaijan launches Caspian seawater desalination work

28 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of desalinating Caspian seawater has begun in Azerbaijan, сhairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said at a public hearing on "Water management of the country: problems and new challenges" held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“After the relevant decree of the head of state, technical regulations were developed. Foreign companies have already submitted applications to participate in the process of desalinating seawater and have begun work,” Mikayilov said.

According to him, the process of desalinating seawater has begun 10 days ago, 14 foreign companies are already participating in it, Trend reported.