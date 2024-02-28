Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan not going to attack Armenia

28 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has no plans to attack Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the talks with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms.

The President said the policy of double standards has become standard practice for a number of international institutions, including the European Union. One of its manifestations, according to him, was the inadequate statements of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, which, on the one hand, contradict reality, and on the other, conflict with the norms of international law.



Moreover, Ilham Aliyev noted that Borrell’s words pose a veiled threat.

“Borrell said that if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia, this will entail bitter consequences,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The President explained such assumptions - these are French President Emmanuel Macron's “conspiracy theories”, or rather, the phantom of his imagination/

The Azerbaijani leaders also touched upon Moscow’s position on the situation in the South Caucasus. He drew attention that Russia understands what is happening and fully accepts the new realities. Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Washington and Paris should do the same.