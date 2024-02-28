Türkiye entrusts construction of second nuclear power plant to Rosatom

28 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara has decided to entrust the construction of the second Turkish nuclear power plant with the working title Sinop on the Black Sea coast to the Russian state corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev said today.

Today, the head of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said at the government hour in the State Duma, that Ankara has decided to entrust the construction of the second nuclear power plant in the country to the Russian corporation.

“President Erdoğan publicly announced that a political decision had been made to transfer another site to us. We are now studying the details. Most likely, it will be a site under the name Sinop,”

- Alexei Likhachev said.

Today, “very active negotiations are underway on its construction,” Likhachev noted.