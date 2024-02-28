Red Wings to connect directly Samara, Makhachkala

28 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In early March, Red Wings airline launches direct flights from Samara to Makhachkala. The first flight is scheduled for March 5. Flights will be carried out on Sukhoi Superjet aircraft.

Red Wings Airlines announced plans to launch direct flights from Samara Airport to Makhachkala starting on March 1. The airline notes that passengers will be able to use this service from March 5 and 11.

“Flights are scheduled on Fridays, departure time is 10:40, arrival in Makhachkala is at 12:10. Flights are carried out on Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with a capacity of up to 100 passenger seats,”

– the press service of Samara airport reports.

This decision to launch the flight was made due to the growing demand for flights between Samara and Makhachkala. This is an important development for the airline industry and for both cities, as direct flights will reduce travel time and simplify the travel process for passengers.