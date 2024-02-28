Housing certificates awarded to young families in North Ossetia

28 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, over a hundred young families in North Ossetia will move into new apartments - housing subsidies are being awarded in all regions of the republic; newlyweds in the Ardonsky district were among the first to receive them.

This year, 124 young North Ossetian families will celebrate their long-awaited housewarming. This week, the distribution of housing subsidies began in all regions of the republic, the head of North Ossetia Sergey Menyailo wrote in his Telegram channel.

“Thanks to our participation in the state program, young people will be able to improve their living conditions. The system works following way: the state pays part of the cost of an apartment for a family, and the funds are provided as a subsidy. Young families without children are compensated 30% of the cost of housing, spouses with a child - 35%, ”

- Sergey Menyailo informed.