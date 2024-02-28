Bayramov-Mirzoyan summit in Berlin transformed into trilateral format

28 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia continue in Berlin. At first, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan communicated face to face, now the meeting is held in a trilateral format.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia continue negotiations in the German capital.

The meeting began in a tête-à-tête format: Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan communicated bilaterally.

Now they have been joined by their German colleague Annalena Baerbock.

Earlier today, the President of Azerbaijan said that Baku positively evaluates the organization of Bayramov-Mirzoyan summit in Berlin, which is being held at the proposal of the German authorities. Ilham Aliyev also emphasized that Germany, unlike France, clearly demonstrates the neutrality it adheres to in the peace process.