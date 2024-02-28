Armenia to leave CSTO if problems persist, Pashinyan says

28 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The possible withdrawal of Armenia from the CSTO was commented on by the Prime Minister of Armenia. He pointed on the suspension of Yerevan’s participation in the organization. According to Nikol Pashinyan, responsibility for the current situation is on the CSTO itself.

The Armenian prime minister explained what the freezing of Armenia’s participation in the CSTO means.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, at the moment Yerevan, on the one hand, does not block the decision-making process in the organization, and on the other, does not participate in it.

He recalled that Armenia currently does not have a permanent representative in the CSTO. Yerevan ignores the association’s events, both at high and senior levels.

“If the issues are not resolved, we will resort to it [leave the CSTO - ed.] de jure. What else remains?”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.