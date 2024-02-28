Russia-Armenia treaty may be revised in Yerevan

28 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the Russian-Armenian interstate agreements needs to be amended, since its current version is not working one. Armenia records violations in an agreement on cooperation in the field of mass communications.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in the field of mass communications needs to be changed, the head of the Ministry of High-Technological Industry of Armenia said.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan announced the relevant initiative during the government hour in the National Assembly.

According to him, changes should to be made to the document or the current version needs to be edited.