Erdogan invites Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul

28 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed Istanbul as a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He noted that to achieve the goal, it is important to use all types of diplomatic channels.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that official Ankara is ready to offer Istanbul for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am of the opinion that diplomacy and dialogue must be given a chance if the conflict is to end with a just and sustainable peace,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He noted that to achieve this goal it is necessary to use all types of diplomatic channels at the highest level.