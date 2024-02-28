Russia to launch satellite for Iran

28 Feb. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian specialists have created a spacecraft for Iran, that will be sent into orbit tomorrow. It is already the second Iranian satellite to be sent into orbit by a Russian rocket.

The Russian Federation will launch into orbit a satellite built by Russian enterprises for Iran, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a meeting of the bilateral commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The event took place today in Tehran.

The Deputy Prime Minister considered space to be one of the most dynamic areas of Russian-Iranian cooperation.

“Tomorrow, a historic event will take place: the launch of a spacecraft created by Russian specialists in the interests of Iranian partners,”

– Alexander Novak said.