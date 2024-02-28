Lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia is possible, Baerbock says

28 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

The head of the German Foreign Ministry, who participated in the negotiations between Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Berlin, is sure that Yerevan and Baku have an opportunity to achieve lasting peace.

Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible. The relevant statement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Today, the negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Berlin. First, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan met one-on-one, then the meeting was held in a trilateral format, with the participation of Baerbock.

“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan now have the opportunity to achieve lasting peace after years of painful conflict.”

- the head of the German Foreign Ministry said.