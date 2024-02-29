Iran's oil minister voices hope for expansion of Moscow-Tehran energy cooperation

29 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji expressed hope that cooperation with Russia in the energy sector will expand.

Speaking at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran held in Tehran on February 28, the Iranian minister stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector.

He also expressed hope that "interaction between the two countries will expand."

According to Owji, at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission attention was paid to the measures already taken and to further cooperation in various fields.