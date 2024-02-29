Russian Foreign Ministry: Armenia acts unfriendly towards Russia

29 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's remarks about Russia purportedly calling for a coup d’etat in the republic are absolutely unfounded.

She stressed that the PM's grievances are absolutely baseless.

"Russian officials have never allowed for even a hint of calling for overthrowing legitimately elected authorities anywhere at all. We are using the same approach both with regard to the current authorities in Yerevan and the previous authorities," Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow views Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan's remark who called for withdrawing Russian border guards from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan as an unfriendly step.

According to the spokesperson, Moscow has not yet received any Armenian requests regarding this issue.

She said that Armenia's reproaches about the CSTO's failure to fulfill its mandate are categorically unacceptable.

"In September 2022, a CSTO assessment mission was sent to the border regions at Yerevan's request. It was decided to deploy the mission. It is not our fault or the fault of other CSTO members that this was rejected. Yerevan defiantly decided to invite pseudo-observers from the European Union. The well-known facts leave no doubt about the zero effectiveness of the work of these representatives. Armenia continues to be a member of the CSTO," Maria Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman expressed hope that Armenia will come to the understanding that the existing concerns should be discussed and resolved in a trustful dialog.