Bayramov and Mirzoyan to continue talks in Berlin today

29 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Berlin will continue today, on Febryaru 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Another round of negotiations began between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft “Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations” on February 28.

Negotiations continued after a trilateral meeting in Berlin with the participation of the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.