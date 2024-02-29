Azerbaijan chooses Germany instead of France

29 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sharply criticized the anti-Azerbaijani policies of certain European states and officials as he received a delegation led by Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association yesterday in Baku. Speaking about the aggressive statements made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron, he expressed disappointment with the unjustified actions of Brussels and Paris, which are creating unnecessary problems for the South Caucasus.

Ilham Aliyev directly pointed out the threats to Azerbaijan, which, on the one hand, are voiced by European officials, and on the other hand, causing the supply of European weapons to Armenia. In particular, he recalled Josep Borrell's words that Azerbaijan "would face dire consequences” if the Azerbaijani army attacks Armenia - these words based on empty fabrications of Yerevan and Paris, since Baku has no plans to attack Armenia. He explained Borrell’s rhetoric as the influence of Macron, who is inventing threats to Armenian security out of thin air for the sake of French plans to colonize Armenia.



The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that part of Europe is unfair towards Azerbaijan without any real grounds. European officials, concerned about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, have a negative attitude towards restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan; moreover, there are attempts to establish divisive lines in the South Caucasus. Ilham Aliyev’s words were confirmed by European parliamentarians who once again called for the introduction of sanctions against Azerbaijan and the freezing of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy. It is not surprising that the President of Azerbaijan announced the country would consider the departure from the Council of Europe.



That is why the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue is taking place today not in Brussels or at the European summits organized by France, but in Berlin. Yesterday, Ilham Aliyev explained that Germany, unlike France, which supplies Armenia with lethal weapons, demonstrates neutrality as a mediator, and meetings in the German territory are effective - not least because German politicians allow negotiations to be held in the most constructive bilateral format. The President of Azerbaijan noted the benefits of his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, thereby motivating the negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are taking place in Berlin.